press release: Rebecca Williams Spindler, author, and Adrienne Hulburt-Stroud, Common Ground Café owner/writer are excited to assemble a unique variety of local Wisconsin published authors. Novels from the following genres will be represented: Young Adult, Middle Grade, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Crime Thriller, Non-Fiction, Self-Help, Humor and Memoir.

The Great Summer Read is a day filled with author panels, Q&A sessions, and the opportunity to purchase and have your books signed by authors in a wide variety of literary genres. There are four two-hour panel sessions with 4-5 authors on each panel. The panels will take place on the main dining room stage throughout the day Saturday, June 2. There will also be a series of free workshops that will take place in the large meeting room upstairs throughout the day.

This event is free and no registration is required! Feel free to grab food or drink from our cafe or bar while enjoying author presentations and workshops.

Check out a great variety of books in time to add to your summer reading list. Join local authors as they discuss the writing process, editing and publishing. They will also read from their books. These highly praised books will attract many readers.

Saturday, June 2, 2018 Time: 10am -6pm, Common Ground Cafe, 2644 Branch St., Middleton WI 53562