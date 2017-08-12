SOLD OUT: Great Taste of the Midwest

press release: The Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild is proud to sponsor the 31st edition of the Great Taste of the Midwest on August 12, 2017. The event is one of the premier beer festivals in the United States and features more than 150 of the Midwest’s finest craft brewers at Olin Park, overlooking Lake Monona in Madison, Wisconsin.

TICKETS TO THE 2017 GREAT TASTE OF THE MIDWEST GO ON SALE SUNDAY MAY 7

Mail Order ticket requests postmarked before May 8 will be ineligible. There are NO online sales or sales at the gate.

Tickets are sold on-site at several locations throughout Madison and Middleton, as well as via mail order lottery system.