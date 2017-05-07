Great Taste Ticket Sales with Potosi Brewing

Malt House 2609 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Show us your Great Taste tickets for $2 off any draft beer, including some of Potosi's very limited editions. 9 am-2 pm.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

