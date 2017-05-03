press release: Madison-area men over 55 have banded together for the past seven years to take part in the Greater Madison Senior Softball League (GMSSL), sponsored by Smart Motors. Starting May 3rd, games run throughout the summer, taking place every Wednesday and Thursday at Middleton’s Bowling Green Recreation Center.

To help accommodate the increased number of registered players from around the area, organizers have added a weekly double-header on Thursdays. The GMSSL opted to include these scheduled games because the Wednesday league was rained out seven times last year and there were no backup dates. They also wanted to further appeal to all those who desired to play. So now there is one game on Wednesday for anyone over 55. On Thursday the first game is for anyone over 65 and the second is again for players 55+.

The 65+ game was introduced last year for men who wanted to participate but felt they wanted just a little less competitiveness. Players over 65 can play in either or both leagues if they choose.

For the 2017 season, there are 22 teams playing across four leagues and playing across two days (Wed. & Thurs.) and registration for additional teams/individual players is being accepted via the league's official website. There’s always room for more players, regardless of physical limitations.

The Greater Madison Senior Softball League was started in 2010 by childhood friends Ray Blum and Bob Ruhland. GMSSL is open to men 55 years and older. Registration for additional teams is now being accepted. Regular league games will take place every Wednesday and Thursday starting in May at Middleton’s Bowling Green Recreation Center, located at 7625 Lisa Lane. For more information, check out the leagues website at www. greatermadisonseniorsoftball. com.