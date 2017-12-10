Green County Humane Society Holiday Open House

press release: Sunday, December 10, 2017, 1pm-3pm, Green County Humane Society

Bring the family out to our Holiday Open House!! Come and see what we are all about and enjoy a day full of holiday cheer with GCHS and a couple of very special guests!! Light refreshments, shelter tours and pictures with Santa Paws!

Be a wish-list elf!! Bring an item from our wish list – or bring two to place under our tree!

Green County Humane Society, N3156 Hwy 81, Monroe