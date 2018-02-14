press release: It's time for the Spring Green Lantern Eating Co-op Banquet!

5-20$ sliding scale suggested donation, none will be turned away for lack of funds! Food and Music are basic human rights! All donations go to pay for food and to pay our amazing entertainers.

We will have an amazing 5 course menu, including desserts! Omnivore/vegetarian/vegan/glut en free options served.

Live Funk and Soul Music with dancing after dinner by the AMAZING Charles Walker Band!

https://www.facebook.com/walke rband/

http://www.walkerband.com/

Stand up comedy during dinner by Kandra Shefchik.

Traditional tea service!

Dinner starts at 6pm, music at 8pm!

This is the second banquet for a revival of the Green Lantern Eating Co-operative, the first one was extremely popular, so try to come early to ensure a seat.

Green Lantern Eating Co-operative was hugely influential in the Madison Co-operative movement from 1946-1986. It played a key role in the creation of Willy Street co-op, Madison Community Co-operative, other housing co-ops, Union Cab, Four Star and many many more!

Family friendly, no smoking indoors, shoes off.