press release: The third annual Green Tie Gala is going to be the best one yet – and you won’t want to miss out. Get your tickets now for the conservation event of the year on Tuesday evening, October 17th at Discovery World in Milwaukee.

We’re thrilled to be joined this year by Wisconsin’s very own drinking water watchdog – the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Reporting and Managing Editor Dee Hall, who will be accepting the Conservation In Action Award on the Center’s behalf!

The Center’s “Failure at the Faucet” project was vital in exposing the extent of the drinking water crisis in Wisconsin and has won numerous awards, including two consecutive golds from the Milwaukee Press Club for best investigative story and a first-place award from the Society of Professional Journalists for investigative reporting.

Please join us in recognizing the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism’s outstanding work at the third annual Green Tie Gala.

Also featured in this year’s exciting program are Dr. Marc Edwards, a water quality expert who helped blow the lid off the Flint water crisis, and attorney Chris Ford, a local leader who has fostered the growth and sustainability of our conservation community.