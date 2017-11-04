Scrapbooking, Stamping & Crafting Supply Consignment Sale

press release: Hosted by Green Whimsy

All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!

What will you find? Supplies for scrapbooking, stamping, jewelry making, beading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, yarn, cake decorating, baking, candle making, soap making, basically almost any craft supply items you can think of.

Public Shopping Hours:

Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, 10am to 3pm (Everything remaining will be 1/2 price on Sunday!)

Admission is free. Everyone is welcome. Cash and credit cards accepted.

Hawthorn Suites (formerly the Candlewood Suites), 5421 Caddis Bend, Madison, WI 53711

(South of the beltline just off Fish Hatchery Rd)

Want to sell your items? www.Greenwhimsy.com/Sell