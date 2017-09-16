Green Whimsy Consignment Sale

press release; Back to School Classroom Supply Consignment Sale! September 16-17

What will you find? Books, toys, games, puzzles, school supplies, classroom decor - basically anything appropriate for kids to read or help them learn plus anything appropriate for a classroom.

Public Shopping Hours:

Saturday, Sept 16, 10am to 3pm; Sunday, Sept 17, 10am to 3pm

(Everything remaining will be 1/2 price on Sunday!)

Admission is free. Everyone is welcome. Cash and credit cards accepted.

Hawthorn Suites (formerly the Candlewood Suites), 5421 Caddis Bend, Madison, WI 53711

(South of the beltline just off Fish Hatchery Rd)