press release: Greenway Station makes it easy to enjoy farm fresh goodness throughout the growing season. Shop the Greenway Station Farmers’ Market every Thursday, May 11-October 5, rain or shine from 8am-1pm, for locally grown fruits, vegetables and flowers, plus homemade baked goods, jams, cheeses, meats and more! The Market is located in the parking area near Fuddruckers.

If you would like to become a vendor at the Greenway Station Farmers’ Market, please download a vendor application by visiting greenwayshopping.com and mail it to the address listed on the application. Once received, our Farmers’ Market Coordinator will inform you of the status of your application. For additional inquiries, please call the Greenway Station Customer Service Office at (608) 824-9111. This season we are particularly interested in bread, meat, and egg vendors.

We want to thank Olson Toon Landscaping for being our Title Sponsor this year and helping us create a fun calendar of activities during select dates at our Farmers’ Market. Check our event calendar at greenwayshopping.com in the months to come for all the details!