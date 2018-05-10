Greenway Station Farmers' Market

Greenway Station, Middleton Greenway Boulevard (off West Beltline) , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Greenway Station makes it easy to enjoy farm fresh goodness throughout the growing season. Shop the Greenway Station Farmers’ Market every Thursday, May 10-October 4, rain or shine from 8am-1pm, for locally grown fruits, vegetables and flowers, plus homemade baked goods, jams, cheeses, meats and more! The Market is located in the parking area near Biaggi's.

Info
Greenway Station, Middleton Greenway Boulevard (off West Beltline) , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Farmers' Markets
608-824-9111
