Greenway Station Farmers' Market
Greenway Station, Middleton Greenway Boulevard (off West Beltline) , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Greenway Station makes it easy to enjoy farm fresh goodness throughout the growing season. Shop the Greenway Station Farmers’ Market every Thursday, May 10-October 4, rain or shine from 8am-1pm, for locally grown fruits, vegetables and flowers, plus homemade baked goods, jams, cheeses, meats and more! The Market is located in the parking area near Biaggi's.
