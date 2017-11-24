Greg Rekus, Johnny Likes Noize, Novelty Addiction, Made of Blocks

press release: Greg Rekus returns to Madison! with special guests Johnny Likes Noize, Novelty Addiction and Made Of Blocks!! Cover: $10, Thanksgiving community dinner included with ticket purhcase! Delicious home cookin', live music and good company after dealing with family and Black Friday shoppers. Catered by local connoisseur Zack Miller!

Greg Rekus- Stompin' punkoustic https://www.facebook.com/gregrekusmusic/

Johnny Likes Noise- Original Rock 'n' Roll https://www.facebook.com/johnnylikesnoize/

Novelty Addiction- Amorphous Rock https://www.facebook.com/NoveltyAddiction/

Made of Blocks- Modern Rock https://www.facebook.com/Made-Of-Blocks-177579175740573