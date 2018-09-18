× Expand Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek.

press release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s principal organist and curator of the Overture Center organ, Greg Zelek, opens the 2018-2019 Concert Organ season with a myriad of classical pieces. Zelek, a recent graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School, demonstrates the versatility, voice, and idiosyncratic talents of the organ with features such as Bach’s Trio Sonata in D minor, Guilmant’s Sonata No. 1 in D minor – one of Zelek’s favorites – and other selections of a varied and established repertoire.

Music Program

Vierne: Final from Symphony No. 1, Op. 14

Bach: Trio Sonata in D minor, BWV 527

Elgar: Salut d’amour, Op. 12

Franck: Final, Op. 21

Guilmant: Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 42