press release: Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall during the Dane County Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra's Overture Concert Organ. Our guest artist is the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s own principle organist, Greg Zelek. Mr. Zelek is commended as one of the most exciting young organists in the American organ scene. His virtuosic program will feature works of Liszt, Bach, Debussy, Weaver, Sowerby, and Lecuona. Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed and all ages are welcome!

