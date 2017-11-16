Gregory Porter

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This soulful singer-songwriter won Grammy Awards® in 2014 and 2017 for ‘Best Jazz Vocal Album.’ The New York Times described as "jazz singer of thrilling presence, a booming baritone with a gift for earthy refinement and soaring uplift" will fill Capitol Theater with music influenced by blues, soul gospel. Sponsored by Investment Services of UW Credit Union

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

