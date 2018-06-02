Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Anya Knees, Emilay Ulayta, Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Regina Taylor, Baby Bear

press release: Plan B and Art In team up to bring you the official FRUIT FEST AFTER-PARTY!

Join us after the Fruit Fest block party for a night of dancing and drag, with performances by:

Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Anya Knees, Emilay Ulayta, Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Regina Taylor and your host: Baby Bear

Doors- 9pm

$5 cover

21+