Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Anya Knees, Emilay Ulayta, Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Regina Taylor, Baby Bear

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Plan B and Art In team up to bring you the official FRUIT FEST AFTER-PARTY!
Join us after the Fruit Fest block party for a night of dancing and drag, with performances by:
Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Anya Knees, Emilay Ulayta, Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Regina Taylor and your host: Baby Bear
Doors- 9pm
$5 cover
21+
