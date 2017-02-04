Grillin' for Peace

press release: Tom Barry raised more than a few eyebrows when he first told friends about his idea for a fundraiser that involved a cookout on a frozen lake using “old school” Weber grills arranged in a giant peace sign. However, Barry’s creativity and persistence paid off, and 2017 marks the 10-year anniversary of Grilling for Peace. For many, the event has become a much-anticipated party—a tailgate, of sorts, on ice. For friends and family, Grilling for Peace also is a way to honor the giving spirit of Barry, who passed away in August 2013 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Grilling for Peace is a fundraiser for Savory Sunday, a local effort to feed the needy in downtown Madison every Sunday afternoon. This year’s event takes place Saturday, February 4, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on frozen Lake Wingra, just off Vilas Park Beach in Madison.

The event features Weber charcoal grills in peace-sign formation, with participants grilling a variety of meats and vegetables and socializing in the great outdoors. Grillers pay a fee to take part in the event, with all proceeds going to Savory Sunday. Participants also donate a portion of the food they grill to Savory Sunday to be served to their patrons. At last year’s event, 550 pounds of grilled meat were donated.

All 67 grilling spots are sold out for Feb. 4, but the public is encouraged to stop by the event to check out the spectacle of it all and to make a financial contribution to Savory Sunday. In addition, some special surprises are planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grilling for Peace.

Sponsors of Grilling for Peace include the Madison Mallards, EVP Coffee in Madison, www.PEACEbuttons.INFO, Oak Crest Tavern, Rockhound Brewing Company, and Trader Joe’s.

For more information and photos of past years’ events, visit the Grilling for Peace website at www.grilln4peace.org and check out our Facebook page.