Groovesession

Google Calendar - Groovesession - 2017-06-23 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Groovesession - 2017-06-23 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Groovesession - 2017-06-23 22:30:00 iCalendar - Groovesession - 2017-06-23 22:30:00

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

The polished wood décor of Alchemy will rattle when Los Angeles-based trio Groovesession returns to Madison. The up-and-coming three-piece is on a mission to end the “jammin’ famine” by laying down thunder-chunky grooves tuned to 432 hertz. Sometimes bringing smoking-hot rock and roll and at other times cosmic funk, Groovesession will fill this east-side venue with positive vibes. “Just get us cheese curds, a brat and a Spotted Cow and we’re good to go,” singer and percussionist Manny Sanchez told Isthmus.

Info

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Isthmus Picks
Music

Visit Event Website

608-204-7644

Google Calendar - Groovesession - 2017-06-23 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Groovesession - 2017-06-23 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Groovesession - 2017-06-23 22:30:00 iCalendar - Groovesession - 2017-06-23 22:30:00