The polished wood décor of Alchemy will rattle when Los Angeles-based trio Groovesession returns to Madison. The up-and-coming three-piece is on a mission to end the “jammin’ famine” by laying down thunder-chunky grooves tuned to 432 hertz. Sometimes bringing smoking-hot rock and roll and at other times cosmic funk, Groovesession will fill this east-side venue with positive vibes. “Just get us cheese curds, a brat and a Spotted Cow and we’re good to go,” singer and percussionist Manny Sanchez told Isthmus.