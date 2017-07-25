press release:

Summer Workshop: Growing and Preserving the Many Flavors of Chile Peppers with Savory Accents

July 25: 5:30-7:30pm (Allen Centennial Garden)

Enjoy an evening with the red hot chili preppers behind the beloved Dane County Farmers Market’s vendor, Savory Accents. Learn how to grow, cook, and preserve chili peppers and enjoy delicious samples.

$15 for non-members | $12 for members