RSVP for Growing Strawberries & Raspberries

press release: A variety of strawberries and raspberries can thrive throughout Wisconsin. Join Dane County UWEX Horticulture Educator Lisa Johnson and learn about the growth and fruiting habits of strawberries and raspberries and how to raise and harvest them successfully. She will share some organic pest and disease management techniques and help you find the resources needed to answer your questions for successful small fruit growing in Wisconsin.

Monday, April 30, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: April 23

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-42