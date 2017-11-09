Growing Through Literacy
press release:
We invite you to be our guest at the Growing Through Literacy Reception next month. You will hear stories from Literacy Network learners, more about our mission, and your impact as a Literacy Network supporter.
During the event, you will have the opportunity to be part of a generous matching gift opportunity. Your investment in literacy is an investment in long-term community growth.
Free to attend. Appetizers served; cash bar available;
RSVP requested by November 1st.
Growing Through Literacy Reception
November 9, 2017; 6:00 pm
Radisson Hotel Madison, 517 Grand Canyon Drive
