press release:

We invite you to be our guest at the Growing Through Literacy Reception next month. You will hear stories from Literacy Network learners, more about our mission, and your impact as a Literacy Network supporter.

During the event, you will have the opportunity to be part of a generous matching gift opportunity. Your investment in literacy is an investment in long-term community growth.

Free to attend. Appetizers served; cash bar available;

RSVP requested by November 1st.

Growing Through Literacy Reception

November 9, 2017; 6:00 pm

Radisson Hotel Madison, 517 Grand Canyon Drive