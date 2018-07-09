press release: UW-Extension will host a ‘Growing Winter Wheat Profitably’ at the Public Events Building of the Arlington Research Station on July 9 from 10am until 2pm.

Winter wheat acreage has decreased in recent years due to dockage at the elevator and low prices. At this workshop, Shawn Conley, UW-Extension Soybean and Small Grain Specialist will share management strategies to maintain yield by selecting the best varieties and maximizing fertilizer applications. Damon Smith, UW Field Crops Plant Pathologist will provide tips on how to reduce dockage by managing wheat diseases with a well-timed fungicide program. Brenda Oft, Commodity Broker and Farm Market Consultant for Midwest Market Management will provide strategies to maximize profits with a well-planned marketing strategy.

The program will also feature Jamie Patton and Heidi Johnson, UW-Extension Soil Specialists, and Jeff Gaska, a Dodge County farmer, who will discuss adding winter wheat and cover crops to a corn/soybean rotation to boost rotational profitability by breaking up disease cycles and improving soil health.

The cost of the work shop is $15, which includes lunch and refreshments. To register go online to https://fyi.uwex.edu/ danecountyag/events/wheat or call or email Barbara at the Dane County UW-Extension office at 608-224-3704 or nunez.barabara@countyofdane. com