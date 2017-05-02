Growing Wisconsin's Creative Power: A Community Conversation

press release:

This past year, we hosted six talks aiming to change the conversation about the power of creativity to improve Wisconsin’s economy, educational systems, and quality of life.

Join us as we sit down for a community conversation to discuss the ways we can harness creativity to make our state and communities more economically and culturally resilient. Hosted by Wisconsin Academy executive director Jane Elder and Arts Wisconsin executive director Anne Katz and open to the public, this community conversation will bring together the lessons learned from this past year and provide participants with some useful recommendations.

This series has been part of the Wisconsin Creativity Initiative, developed by the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters in partnership with the Wisconsin Arts Board, Arts Wisconsin, and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

Thanks to Academy members, donors, and the following partners for their support of these talks: