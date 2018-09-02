Grupo Balança

`

Google Calendar - Grupo Balança - 2018-09-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grupo Balança - 2018-09-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grupo Balança - 2018-09-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Grupo Balança - 2018-09-02 19:30:00

Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green 6306 Hwy. 23, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: This summer, the Rural Musicians Forum brings another remarkable concert series to the Hillside Theater, Unity Chapel, and the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Center featuring a broad range of classical and folk musical traditions. For more than 25 years, RMF has brought live music to magical rural spaces in the Wisconsin River Valley, inspiring a love for music and virtuoso musicians in the community. RMF concerts free and open to the public, donations appreciated.

Info
Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green 6306 Hwy. 23, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Music
608-588-7082
Google Calendar - Grupo Balança - 2018-09-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grupo Balança - 2018-09-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grupo Balança - 2018-09-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Grupo Balança - 2018-09-02 19:30:00