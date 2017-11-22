Grupo Candela, Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Orquesta Salsoul del Mad, Con Cache, Salsabrosa Dance Company, DJs Rumba, Chamo

× Expand Con Cache

press release: On Wednesday Nov. 22, 2017 Liquid and Musicians for Puerto Rico will be holding the 10th annual Latin Music Fest. This years event will be a benefit for The Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Fund Of South Central Wisconsin and will be held at the Liquid Lounge, 624 University Ave

Doors open at 8pm with DJ Rumba and DJ Chamo. Live performances start at 9pm: Grupo Candela, Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Orquesta Salsoul del Madison, Con Cache from Milwaukee

Featuring a special dance performance by Salsabrosa Dance Company of Milwaukee.

This is the 10th annual Latin Music Fest always held the night before Thanksgiving and is a big hit for Dane County's Latino Community. This year is special in that we are raising funds for direct hurricane relief for Puerto Rican communities with ties to the Madison area through family and friends.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 D.O.S and it is an 18 and over event and available by going to https://www.liquidmadison.com/