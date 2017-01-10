Gryffindor Common Room

After school hang out for school age witches and wizards. Do homework, develop your strategy skills for defeating dark wizards with table top games and puzzles, or brush up on your magic with a different Harry Potter themed activity each week. Not a Gryffindor? All houses and Muggles welcome! Ages 7-13, younger supervised siblings welcome. Join us for a very special session on May 9th with Ms. Holly from Pinney for a Gryffindor Game Jam! Design and create your own board game with a whole array of supplies and pieces.