press release: The Madison Chinese Culture Organization (MACCO) is pleased to announce the Cutting Edge Performing Arts Gala by Guangdong Art Troupe of China, on Feb. 8th, 2017 at the Orpheum Theatre (216 State St, Downtown Madison). MACCO is a proud sponsor of this unique event.

The Troupe will perform singing, dancing, acrobatics, magic, and martial arts. All of these performances have been acclaimed in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. Some of these performances, including the dance “Raindrops Pattering on the Banana Leaves”; the acrobatic shows “Ballet on the Shoulders”, “Power”, and “Steel Wire Dancing”; the martial arts performance “Taiji”; and the magic show “Butterfly Fantasy”, have already been praised for their excellence in performance. This once-in-a-lifetime visit by the Guangdong Art Troupe is certain to be a memorable event.

Tickets may be purchased in either of the following ways:

Order Online: www.ticketer.com/maccoevents

Or,

At MACCO Office: 618 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715