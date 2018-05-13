press release: Sundays, May 6 - October 14, 1:30 & 3 p.m.

Get an insider's view of Olbrich's outdoor gardens during a free guided garden stroll. All ages are welcome for this casual overview of the Gardens. Strolls start and end in the lobby near the Garden entrance and are about 45 to 60 minutes in length. No registration is required; drop-in only. Held rain or shine and cancelled only in the event of lightning.