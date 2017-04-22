Guilty, Kharma Shotgun, Vets on Frets

Vet Jam: A Guitars for Vets Benefit

Saturday, April 22, 1-4 p.m., Heid Music, 7948 Treen Lane

Heid Music is sponsoring a free day of music to support its partner Guitars For Vets (G4V). Stop by Heid Music Madison on Saturday, April 22 and enjoy live music for a cause.

Live Music Line Up:

1-1:45 p.m. | Vets on Frets featuring veterans from the Guitars for Vets Madison Chapter 2-2:45 p.m. | Kharma Shotgun featuring G4V founder, executive director & event coordinator 3-3:45 p.m. | Guilty featuring veterans from the Guitars for Vets Milwaukee Chapter

Heid Music will be collecting cash donations and used guitars. The store will resell the used gear with proceeds going to G4V. Everyone who donates will be entered to win a Green Bay Packers Ukulele and gift pack. Plus, anyone who donates more than $20 will receive a FREE set of Green Bay Packers guitar picks courtesy of Hal Leonard and Woodrow Guitars!G4V is a Wisconsin-based non-profit organization that provides free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar, and accessories to veterans struggling with physical injuries, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other emotional distresses. Heid Music manages the online, local and event-based resale operation of donated guitars and musical instruments for G4V.