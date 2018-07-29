press release: The male voice choir Gullgutane from Suldal, Norway ,performs their musical Farvel du Moder Norge (Farewell to Mother Norway).

Farvel du Moder Norge is a tale of emigration from Suldal, Norway to America in the mid 19th century. The audience is invited to experience the challenges present in Norwegian life at the time; the hard decisions to leave home for a new world “over there;” and the fresh experiences waiting as the travelers disembark from the ship filled with a longing for all they’ve left behind.

The production is brought to life through the use of storytelling, shanties, traditional Norwegian folk songs, and even a few American songs. Drawing on the talents of sixty actors, singers, and musicians ranging in age from eleven to seventy-five, Farvel du Moder Norge will appeal to anyone who has felt a longing for home or the call to greener pastures.

Tickets: Free-will donation at the door