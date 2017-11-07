$199.50-$59.50

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

press release: Unstoppable rock music icons Guns N' Roses bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour to the BMO Harris Bradley Center Tuesday, November 7! Three decades ago today, Guns N’ Roses transformed and transfixed the world of rock and roll forever with their seminal debut album Appetite for Destruction. To celebrate the multi-platinum record that welcomed fans to the jungle and topped the Billboard 200, the unprecedented legends of rock announced a selection of new stops on their momentous Not In This Lifetime Tour produced by Live Nation.