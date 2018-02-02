press release: Gutenberg the Musical is about a pair of aspiring playwrights, Bud and Doug, performing a backers’ audition for a new project, in this case, a big splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg (not to be confused with Steve Gutenberg!). CCT on the other hand was founded by 4 individuals and supported by many, but similarly to Gutenberg the Musical the driving force of this company is provided by two individuals, Artistic Director Andrew Abrams, and Director of Education Gail Becker.

Bud and Doug wear many hats, literally, assuming the roles of scores of characters identified by baseball caps as they act out scenes during their audition pitch. Gail and Andrew wear many hats, figuratively, taking on roles such as casting, directing, musical directing, producing, educating, acting, fund-raising, promoting, accounting, financing, phone answering, grant writing, data-entering, coffee-brewing, networking, contracting, costume borrowing, joke making, and set-constructing to name a few.