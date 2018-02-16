Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench

press release:

USA | 2009 | HD Projection | 82 min.

Director: Damien Chazelle;Cast: Jason Palmer, Desiree Garcia, Sandha Khin

Before La La Land, Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz laid the groundwork for their Oscar wins with an irresistibly ambitious debut: a microbudget musical shot handheld on gloriously grainy black-and-white 16mm film. A jazz trumpeter and a grad student separate after a few months together, but the memory of each other lingers, expressed through tap-dancing musical numbers and jazz solos. “A magical amalgam of Jean-Luc Godard, Miles Davis, Morris Engel and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (Variety). “No movie I’ve seen this year has given me more joy” (J. Hoberman, Village Voice). Preceded by the original short film version of Whiplash (2018, 18 min.)

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.