press release: Dane County Parks, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the City of Madison and the Dane County Tree Board will hold a public information forum about the 2017 Gypsy Moth Suppression Program in Dane County on February 6, 2017. The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm at the Lyman Anderson Agriculture and Conservation Center, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison WI 53718. Representatives will provide information on the biology and life cycle of the gypsy moth and discuss gypsy moth management and control. Questions from the public will be welcomed.

The gypsy moth population is down statewide and in Dane County. However, there are still certain locations within the County that have similar or higher populations than last year. The gypsy moth can be a serious tree pest. In large populations, gypsy moths can defoliate trees and kill those that are already under stress. In addition, some people experience allergic reactions caused by contact with gypsy moth egg cases or caterpillars. The Gypsy Moth Suppression Program is intended to help reduce these effects. In mid-May to early June, a small low-flying airplane will apply Foray®, a bacterial insecticide containing Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Btk). Btk is a naturally occurring strain of soil bacteria that is commonly used by organic gardeners to control pests. Btk has no apparent toxicity to people, animals, or insects other than caterpillars.

For 2017, there are 3 proposed treatment blocks in the City of Madison, covering approximately 224 acres. An overview map and details about each treatment block can be found below. Treatment block (Spray Block) maps will also be available for viewing on the Dane County web site: http://www.countyofdane.com/ lwrd/parks/gypsy_moth.aspx and in early February at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources web site: http://gypsymoth.wi.gov/.

Landowners and residents within the proposed treatment blocks have the option to request that their property or residence not be treated by writing to Marla Eddy, City Forester, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy, Madison, WI 53715. Objections must be received by 3:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Be aware that other properties in the immediate vicinity will also be removed from the treatment area.