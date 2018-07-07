Habitat LEGO Build

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

Come join us for the LEGO Build Competition, where children between the ages of 5-11 build houses out of LEGOS, while learning how Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter!

Families can compete as well with no more than 2 adults per team. Registration starts Jun 15. Register online, in person, or by calling 224-7100.

608-224-7100
