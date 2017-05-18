Habitat Young Professionals Wine & Beer Tasting

Boardman and Clark Law Firm 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join the Habitat Young Professionals (HYP) of Dane County for a wine and beer tasting on Thursday, May 18 in downtown Madison! All proceeds from this event go to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County! Register today at hypdanecounty.org/event-2475858!  

