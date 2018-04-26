Hairspray

Verona Area Community Theater

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

7:30 pm on 4/26-27 and 2 & 7:30 pm pm, 4/28.

press release: It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

