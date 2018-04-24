Haiti 2018

press release: Mona Augustin and Candice Welsh will share information about "Mozayik" which is a small village in Haiti made up of 126 families that have been, and still are, victims of the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti. After being evicted on two different occasions, these families continue to live in a dire and desperate situation. The conditions in which these families live is not sustainable, safe, or healthy.

Learn about Mozayik here: http://www.snagfilms.com/films/title/mozayik.

Mona Augustin is a well known award winning Haitian musician, composer, talented artist, and advocate for women and children.Mona is a long time and well-known musician in Haiti and the Caribbean. He has performed in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and the US as well as in many groups in Haiti.He wrote his first song at age 20. Now with more than 100 original songs and compilations he uses his music to help the world singing songs with social themes and sentimental themes. Mona captivates his audiences with his beautiful voice and music.