press release: Half-Pint Resale is the Madison-area's largest Children's Consignment Sale, with items for new families, and kids ages 0-12 (and more!) This FREE-ENTRY sale has over 45,000 items for sale. Items come from over 600 consignors who want new homes for their still quality items. This is the 20th sale!

Don't overspend on your family's needs for cooler weather. Shop Half-Pint! We'll have coats, boots, snow pants, toys, back-to-school clothes, shoes, and more.

Put your money back into the community. Locally owned!

Madison Curling Club [4802 Marsh Road, McFarland]

Friday, September 8 - Consignor and Volunteer Presale (12-8 - find out more on the website about how to join us!)

Saturday, September 9 8am – 7pm | Public Sale (Umbrella strollers allowed after Noon)

Sunday, September 10 - 8am – 1pm | Half-Price Sale

In addition to children’s clothing and toys, shoppers can find nursing and lactation supplies, cloth diapers, bassinets, high chairs, baby carriers, and fall/winter wear. There are items for older children, too, including gaming and sporting goods, books and clothing. Items are inspected and items are higher quality than the average garage sale.

Interested consignors can register through September 1. All consignors receive 70% of their sales. Volunteers and Consignors shop the presale on September 8.