Halfloves, Disq, Post Social

press release:

$10

Hailed as “the best currently active rock band in Iowa” by the Iowa Informer, indie rock outfit Halfloves offers a variety of songs on their self-titled debut album made with renowned producer Brandon Darner (Imagine Dragons, The Envy Corps). Halfloves mixes pop sensibilities with heady textures and space to create an emotionally charged sound.

They may be teenagers, but don’t call them a teen band. Disq founders/songwriters Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock have been gigging with Madison music pros nearly triple their ages since elementary school, and wowing the faculty during summers spent at the Berklee College of Music.

Post Social is a band from Madison made up of drums, bass, and two guitars. We play songs.