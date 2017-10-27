Haliwel, Ultrea, Falling from Fiction, Not Dead Yet
The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Haliwel, with its new line-up, makes its return to Madison, WI on Friday, October 27th, joined by Ultrea, Falling From Fiction, and Not Dead Yet. This Halloween themed bash will be hosted by 94.1 WJJO's Ryan Aschaker and Kai Andersen.
Make sure to practice your apple bobbing skills for a chance to win awesome prizes!
