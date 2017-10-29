press release: October 29, 9:30am-3pm: One of our most popular events, Halloween at the Zoo is an admission-free celebration for the entire community that includes trick-or-treating, a fun activity tent, costume contest, and much more! We hope you can join us this year.

The many family-friendly activities include:

Trick-or-Treating

Bounce House

Activity Tent

Face Painting

Costume Contest

Meet our Education Animals

Halloween-themed enrichment for zoo animals

A pumpkin decorating contest with prizes! We will be accepting pumpkins before Halloween at the Zoo: 9:30am-5pm & 7-9pm on Friday, October 28th in the Education Pavilion. More information can be found on our website.

And remember: if you're a Friends of Henry Vilas Zoo Member at the Sustaining Level or above, you can get in early! To be allowed in early at 9:15am, please arrive at the Friends of the Zoo gate before 9:15, and bring your membership card! The Friends of the Zoo gate is located to the left of the main entrance, on the north side of the zoo, near the intersection of Drake and Randall. If you are lost, a volunteer at the main gate will direct you to the members-only entrance.

Thank you to our sponsors, including Associated Bank, Culver's, Safari Limited, and zoo beverage sponsor Pepsi for making this FREE community event possible!

**Our neighbors on Monroe Street will be hosting their annual "Trick or Treat" on Monroe Street the same day! Be sure to stop by after you visit the zoo! More info on their website.