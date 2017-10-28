Halloween Barn Tours

press release:

Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM - 2:15 PM or 3:00 PM - 4:15 PM, 11713 Mid Town Road Verona

Come take a public tour to learn more about Heartland and meet our farm animal friends! Tours are approximately 75 minutes long and the fee is $15 per person ($5 for Veterans and their families). We encourage you to wear your Halloween costumes to the barn for this special tour - our animals will be "handing out" treats (and tricks of course!) :)

RSVP is required. To RSVP, Please register online at:

bit.ly/1XcFknC

Note: If you are a Stable Supporter or a Veteran, please sign up for tours by emailing VisitUs@HeartlandFarmSanctuary .org.

We can't wait to see you at the farm!