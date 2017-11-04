press release:

UnityPoint Health – Meriter is proud to host its annual Halloween Candy Trade-In Party this weekend.

Saturday, November 4, 2017, 9:30am-11:30am, 345 West Washington Ave., Ste. 100 (free event parking in the ramp under the clinic)

While enjoying a few holiday treats can be fun, the average 8-year-old is already consuming 21 teaspoons of sugar each day, according to the American Heart Association. The Candy Trade-In Party allows kids to enjoy the holiday without all the added sugar.

Kids will be able to trade their excess Halloween candy for goodie bags and treats, plus a chance to win great prizes, like a birthday party at the Madison Children’s Museum. The more candy you donate, the more chances you have to win.

The donated candy will be sent overseas to U.S. Troops through Operation Gratitude, along with Thank You notes that children can write at the event.

Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization that annually sends 100,000 care packages filled with snacks, entertainment items and personal letters of appreciation. Any individual pieces of candy donated to the event must be unopened.

