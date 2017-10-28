press release: Costumes Welcome (and encouraged)! The First Ever Halloween Hustle Madison 5k & Kids Dash will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2017. The 5k starts at 9 a.m. The 0.5 mile Kid’s Dash is open to children 3-12 years old and begins at 8:40am. This Halloween Spooktacular themed race runs through Olin Park in Madison.

All 5K participants will receive a Halloween Hustle® long-sleeve dri-fit shirt and a Finisher Medal. Kid’s Dash participants receive a T-Shirt, Race-Bib, Trick-or-Treat Bag and mini pumpkin. Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as the top three runners in each age group, by gender. Special awards and prizes will be given for Best Individual Costume and Best Group Costume. Immediately following the race, runners and spectators alike are invited to partake in a special after party.

Starts at 8:40 am

October 28, 2017

Olin Park, Maidson

5k Pricing: $35 thru 10/14; $40 (10/15 - 10/27); $45 (Day of Race)