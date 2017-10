press release: Dress up to get down!

Come join us at the L&L Public House in Mineral Point for our first annual Halloween Costume Ball. The fun will include Music-Snacks-Friends-Booze- Prizes. Prizes for costume contest judged in these categories: Best Over All; Most Original; Scariest; Most Accurate Reproduction (costume judging at 11pm)

7pm to Midnight, Saturday, October 28, 2017, L&L Public House is located across High Street from Tequila Point/Cafe 43 at 52 High St., Mineral Point

10$ cover if you’re not in costume. No cover charge for guests in costume.