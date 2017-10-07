press release: Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church will hold its annual Ham Dinner, Bake Sale and Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 7. This is a family style meal with a traditional menu that includes ham, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry relish, pie. Carry outs are available. The dinner runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m and the Bake Sale and Bazaar from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Price is: $9.00 for adults, $5.00 for children ages 5-11, and free for children under 5.