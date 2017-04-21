Hamiltunes

press release: Join us "in the room where it happens" for a sing-along to the cast album of Hamilton, the Broadway musical, at the Verona Public Library on Friday, April 21, from 6:30 to 9:00 pm. Costumes are encouraged. Fans who are interested in singing on stage can email their top three choices of roles and songs to jharrison@ci.verona.wi.us with the subject "Roles in Hamilton."Doors will open at 6:15 pm.The sing-along is open to all ages, but because of profanity used in the musical, anyone under 14 should be accompanied by an adult.

This event is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.