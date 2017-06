× Expand Paul S Howell Hanah Jon Taylor

Café CODA presents the Hanah Jon Taylor Artet in a special 5-7 Happy Hour performance for the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. The Artet features Hanah Jon Taylor, saxophones, flute and wind synthesizer; Dushun Mosley, percussion and drums; Kenneth Greene, piano; and Yosef Ben-Israel, bass. Cover $10 on June 30, $15 on July 1.