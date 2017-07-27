Handbell Week Closing Concert

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The annual closing concert for Handbell Week with conductor David Weck will feature 50 handbell musicians ringing over 400+ handbells and handchimes.  The public concert is Thursday, July 27, at 7:00 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street, Madison.  The musicians gather annually to rehearse for four days in Madison prior to the concert.  A freewill donation at the concert is appreciated, all are welcome!

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-845-3952
